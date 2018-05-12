Body of 20-year-old killed over ‘honour’ exhumed

The body of a 20-year-old man was exhumed from the courtyard of a house in Ittehad Town by Manghopir police on Friday after it emerged that the victim had been killed by his uncle over ‘honour’ and buried there.

Manghopir’s Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abdul Ghafoor Lakho told The News that the complainant Pervez Khan arrived at Manghopir police station and told officials that his son Chanaar Khan had killed his grandson Zeb Khan, who was Chanaar’s nephew, and buried him in his house eight days ago.

Lakho further said that on the man’s complaint, a police team reached Qabail Chowk, Ittehad Town and exhumed Zeb’s body from the said house. The body was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for post-mortem, however, since it was partially decomposed, the cause of death could not be ascertained in the immediate examination.

Lakho said that samples have been collected for a chemical examination and cause of the death would be confirmed with their result. According to the SDPO, Khan, the deceased man’s grandfather, told police that Chanaar had claimed that he had caught Zeb with his wife in a compromising situation and had killed him in anger.

Khan added that Chanaar then escaped and the family is unaware of his whereabouts. A day earlier, Haidery police had registered an FIR against the families of two women – a Quran teacher and student – after it emerged that the student’s family had killed them over ‘honour’ and tried to mislead the police by claiming that it was a murder-suicide.

The bodies of Nasreen, the Quran teacher, and her student Rabia were found on May 7 from a house in North Nazimabad. Rabia’s family claimed that Nasreen wanted Rabia to get married to her brother and when she refused the proposal, the teacher killed her and committed suicide.

However, the investigation found discrepancies in both families’ statements and concluded that Rabia’s family killed her for not wanting to marry of their forced choice and Nasreen because she was the sister of the man Rabia wanted to marry.