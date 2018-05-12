KU registrar steps down

Karachi University Registrar Dr Munawwer Rasheed has resigned from his position amid a protest by non-teaching employees at the varsity.

According to a notification issued by the KU, Rasheed resigned on April 27, 2018, while Prof Prof Dr Shahid Nasim, currently teaching at the geology department, has been given the additional charge till further orders.

The notification, however, didn’t clarify why Rasheed stepped down. For the last six months, non-teaching employees of the varsity have been demanding that the registrar should be a non-academic staffer.

A day earlier, two associations of non-teaching staffers, Officers Welfare Association and Employees Welfare Association, had joined the demonstration staged by the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) at the admin block.

The leaders of these associations had demanded the removal of the registrar. On the occasion, EWA Information Secretary Waqar Ali said that the situation had crossed the point of no return. He alleged that Registrar Dr Munawwer Rasheed had been appointed illegally, saying that the appointment was not only against Supreme Court decisions but also violated the rules of Karachi University and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan. He said non teaching staffer were not ready to follow the instructions of illegally appointed registrar.

OWA President Tahir Ahmed was of the view that the registrar should be removed from his position because his presence had created an administration crisis at the varsity. He said that the collective struggle of the teaching and non- teaching staff could save Karachi University from destruction.

However, the varsity administration has fulfilled their two demands -- the removal of the registrar and giving a five percent pay increase. On the resignation of the registrar, Karachi University Teachers Society Secretary General Dr Moiz Khan said that the vice chancellor faced difficulties due to the appointment of a non-professional registrar. However, he said that KUTS would continue its protest that entered its fifth consecutive day on Friday.