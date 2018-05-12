SECP underscores compliance requirements

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has organised a seminar to raise awareness about the importance of corporatisation and post-incorporation compliance requirements in the light of recent amendments to relevant laws, a statement said on Friday.

Asad Feroze, chairman, Northern Regional Committee (NRC), Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan ICAP, opened the session at ICAP House.

Sidra Mansur, joint registrar, SECP's company registration office, highlighted the major developments and post incorporation statutory compliance requirements in light of the 2017 Companies Act and relevant rules and regulations for increase in corporatisation and corporate compliance. Mansur also emphasised the importance of corporate compliance for transparency and complete documentation.

Ali Wahid Khan, assistant registrar, SECP’s company registration office, Lahore, gave a detailed presentation on incorporation of companies under the Companies Act.