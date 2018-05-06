Transvestite shot dead over petty issue in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A man allegedly killed a transvestite over a petty issue at a marriage function in Kotkay area here.

The members of the transgender community took to streets and blocked main road to traffic to demand the arrest of the accused.

"Our community members are being killed without any reason in the entire province, but the police have failed to protect us," said Maria Khan, the president of Shemale Association in Hazara, while talking to reporters. The members of the transgender community, who had assembled at the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, where the body was taken for autopsy, were seen wailing.

"Who would provide us security as people kill us if we don't meet their immoral demands," she asked.

One Mohammad Riaz allegedly killed Khurram Shahzad alias Muni over a petty issue at the function and fled the scene.

Kismat Khan, another transgender who was also performing along with victim, told reporters that the accused first fired two bullets into the air and then shot Muni in the head.

"We both hail from Kehal area of Abbottabad and settled down in Mansehra to earn livelihood through dancing," she said. She added that one Rizwan had invited them to perform at the wedding ceremony of his friend Abdul Razzaq where the incident happened.

Mohammad Shaukat, the investigation office, told reporters that the accused had criminal background and had killed his uncle some years back. "We have lodged the first information report and the accused would soon be arrested," he said. The body was handed over to the community members after medico legal proceedings.