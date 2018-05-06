Federal Areas, KP battle for National One-day Cup crown today

KARACHI: A grueling fight is expected as Federal Areas will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the final of the Pakistan Cup National One-day Cricket Championship at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Sunday (today).

The day-night match starts at 2:30pm. Federal Areas, being led by Test discard Kamran Akmal, are in top form as they won all of their four group matches convincingly.

Mohammad Hafeez-led KP had to qualify for the final with two wins out of four games they played in the five-team affair.

On paper, both outfits have some solid players and it will mainly depend on how they perform on Sunday in the big match which is expected to attract a heavy crowd.

Federal Areas will depend on their skipper Kamran and hard-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood as both are in terrific touch in the event.

Kamran has amassed 275 runs in the tournament so far with an average of 91.66. His performance also includes two centuries. Pakistan’s discard Sohaib Maqsood has the ability to destroy any opposition with his merciless hitting which he has shown during the last few innings.

Sohaib has so far made 267 at an average of 85.66. Abid Ali, who had earlier this year hit unbeaten 209 in regional one-day event, is also in fine form and has scored 264 at an average of 66.00. All-rounder Hussain Talat, Sarmad Bhatti, Raza Ali Dar, Awais Zia and Agha Salman are the others who have the ability to live up to the expectations in what could be a crunch game.

In bowling, left-arm pacer Usman Khan Shinwari, the so far leading wicket-taker Waqas Maqsood (13), spinners Saad Nasim and Raza Hasan are among the vital bowling resources for Kamran Akmal.

Meanwhile, KP will need another big contribution from Test discard Khurram Manzoor who is the leading runs scorer with 361 which he has scored at a staggering average of 180.5. Khurram’s feat also includes two centuries, with his highest score being 190. Skipper Hafeez, left-hander Israrullah, Mohammad Saad, Umar Akmal, Shan Masood and talented left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel are also capable to click at the right time.

Left-arm pacers Sadaf Hussain and Zia-ul-Haq will serve as the frontline bowlers for KP. Despite batting pitches, the duo has bowled really well in the entire tournament. International all-rounder Hammad Azam, spinners Hassan Khan and Mohammad Irfan can also back them ably.