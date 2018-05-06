Patient pensioners

This refers to the letter ‘Pay attention to our pension’ (Apr 30) by M A H Sheikh. The writer has talked about the grievances of the neglected pensioners. These people – no romanticised rhetoric intended – gave the best of their lives to brighten up the future of our country. However, when the time came for their services to be honoured, the authorities chose to turn their back on them.

Policymakers have no regard for the plight of pensioners. The writer is correct when he says that the PPP has always been considerate towards the needs of employees and pensioners. The incumbent federal government should reconsider the increase it has awarded to pensioners. Instead, a special package should be drafted with at least 20 percent raise in the pension. This will be a small, yet positive step taken to reduce their suffering.

M Aqil Khan ( Mianwali )