Garbage dumps

Residential areas in many parts of Karachi have turned into garbage dumps. For this serious problem, residents are also responsible as they mindlessly throw garbage on roads. Unattended garbage becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies, resulting in the outbreak of serious diseases.

This situation can easily be dealt with if the authorities concerned ensure that garbage is lifted on a daily basis. The irresponsible attitude of residents and the incompetence of the authorities have created so many problems for residents. The garbage crisis poses serious threats to public health. It is hoped that the authorities will look into this matter at the earliest.

Muhammad Ahsan ( Karachi )