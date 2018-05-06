CTD arrests four TTP, LeJ fundraisers

Sindh’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday claimed to have arrested four facilitators of banned terrorist outfits Lashker-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

In a statement, the department said that acting on a tip-off, its officials conducted a raid near Siemens Chowrangi in SITE and after facing resistance arrested two men, Kiftaan Khan alias Kifayatullah and Mohammed Irshad alias Zikaria. Donation receipts were found on the suspects.

The two were associated with the TTP and raising funds for their organisation, it said, adding that they trained at a camp in Afghanistan, and whatever funds they collected they sent them to their commanders in Afghanistan.

In a separate raid, anti-terrorism police arrested two terrorists belonging to the LeJ. The Investigation Wing of the department made the arrests after facing resistance near the University of Karachi. Mohammad Kamran alias Huzefa and Abdul Rauf alias Abu Rizwan were alleged to be involved in generating funds for their organisation through receipts. They also trained to handle weapons at a camp in Afghanistan.