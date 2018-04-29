Sun April 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

BR
Bureau report
April 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Obituary

Obituary

PESHAWAR: Educationist and a former professor of Islamia College Peshawar, Professor Farmanuddin Bakhshali, passed away on Friday.

He was 70. His funeral prayer will be offered today (Saturday) at 10 am at the Bakhshali village Eidgah in the Mardan district. The deceased was father of Ejazuddin Bakhshali and uncle of Fayazuddin Bakhshali.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar