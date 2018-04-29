Sun April 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Officers protest

LAHORE : Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers staged a peaceful protest in front of Chief Secretary Office against delayed promotions and non-creation of DTL posts here Friday.

The officers led by PMS Officers Association President Shahid Hussain and general secretary Naveed Shahzad Mirza, while carrying placards and wearing black bands around their arms, gathered in front of the CS office after the Juma prayer. They remained silent for 10 minutes to register their protest. They vowed that their protest would continue unless their legitimate demands are met. Later they dispersed peacefully.

