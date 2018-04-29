‘Rangers to stay in Sindh to ensure lasting peace’

Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has said the Rangers would remain in the province to ensure sustainable peace as the people, especially the business community, consider their presence essential in this regard.

This he said while addressing a seminar on private securities in support of law enforcement agencies organised by the All Pakistan Security Agencies Association (APSAA) at a hotel here on Thursday. Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Mahar, KCCI President Mufasir Atta Malik , former Sindh IGP Niaz Siddiqui, Major (retd) Muneer Ahmed, chairman of ASPAA, were also present on the occasion.

“The Rangers have done a great job of restoring peace in Karachi, which is praised by each and every Karachiite,” said the governor. Recalling the situation before 2013, he said that the law and order was so worse at that time that no foreigner was willing to come to Pakistan even on a day’s trip. The federal government consulted all stakeholders and granted special powers to the Rangers for conducting an operation against terrorists, he added.

Zubair said that it was the political will of the government and dedicated efforts of law enforcement agencies that ensured peace in Karachi. Now no one could shut down this city on a 10-minute notice, he observed.

He said private security companies were playing a commendable role by providing security to the business community, consulates, banks, markets and malls. They also contributed effectively to crime prevention and offered a formidable first line of defence in deterring criminal activity, he said.

Zubair added that an integrated system of information- sharing, intelligence, mutual trust building and collective training would strengthen the police and the private security agencies in combating crime, securing lives and protecting the fundamental and legal rights of the citizens.