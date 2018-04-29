Sun April 29, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
April 28, 2018

Cop among three injured in DI Khan check-post attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three persons, including a cop, sustained injuries when unidentified persons threw a hand-grenade on a police checkpost outside Commerce College on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the terrorists, riding a motorcycle, hurled a hand-grenade on a police checkpost on Circular Road outside the Commerce College. As a result, three persons, including a policeman, and two passers-by sustained injuries. The attackers managed to flee the scene. The injured including a cop Abdur Rehman, Shehbaz and Habib were taken to the hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Following the incident, the security forces and the police reached the spot and started search operation after cordoning off the area. It was learnt that it was second attack on the police checkpost within the current week.

