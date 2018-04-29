FPCCI terms budget ‘public-friendly, business-oriented’

KARACHI: Government maintained a balance between public-friendly and pro-business measures in the budget for the next fiscal year of 2018/19.

President FPCCI Ghazanfar Bilour said a number of incentives were announced to promote the country’s agriculture sector, which would help agro-based industries. “Most of our recommendations have been incorporated in the budget,” Bilour added. “The announcement that any company could only be audited by the tax authorities only once in three years would provide relief to the businesses.”