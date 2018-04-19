Quaid Trophy semis line-up finalised

ISLAMABAD: The Quaid-i-Azam Trophy Grade II semi-finals’ line-up has been completed with Multan playing Hyderabad at the Multan Stadium from April 21 while on the same dates Abbottabad will take on Karachi Blues at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The final will be held from May 8-11 at the venue to be decided later.In the last pool match, Karachi Blues beat Larkana by seven wickets at the National Stadium in Karachi to earn a place in the semi-finals.

Scores in brief: At National Stadium, Karachi: Larkana Region 144 all out in 54.4 overs (Mohsin Raza 59 not out; Ashiq Ali 3-14, Tariq Haroon 3-19, Mohammad Umar 3-35) and 180 all out in 57.5 overs (Mohsin Raza 56; Muhammad Umar 4-54, Muhammad Ali Khan 3-60). Karachi Blues 257 all out in 74.3 overs (Tariq Haroon 79 not out, Ammad Alam 64; Shahnawaz Dhani 5-82, Amir Ali Pahnwar 4-89) and 68-3 in 12.1 overs (Ammad Alam 24; Imran Chandio 2-14).

At TMC Ground, Karachi: Sialkot Region 318 all out in 81.4 overs (Mansoor Amjad 83, Naimuddin 68; Nauman Ali 5-109, Babar Khan 2-56, Lal Kumar 2-93) and 282-9 decl in 59 overs (Mansoor Amjad 87, Faisal Khan 80; Lal Kumar 3-23, Nouman Ali 3-124, Asad Malik 2-79). Hyderabad Region 347 all out in 81.3 overs (Saad Khan 173, Shoaib Laghari 71; Adnan Ghous 4-65, Usama Mir 2-57, Mansoor Amjad 2-96) and 72-2 in 28 overs (Azeem Ghumman 29 not out). Result: Match drawn.

At Dring Stadium, Bahawalpur: Bahawalpur Region 398-3 in 83 overs (Moinuddin 160 not out, Adeel Basit 108 not out; M Shehzad Tareen 2-77) and 269-6 decl in 69.3 overs (Moinuddin 70, Muhammad Imran Jr 61). Quetta Region 310 all out in 83 overs (Shahbaz Khan 55, Muhammad Imran 55; Muhammad Imran Jr 6-129, Adeel Basit 2-60) and 57-2 in 15 overs (Muhammad Imran 26; Muhammad Imran Jr 2-20). Result: Match drawn.