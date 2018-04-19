Thu April 19, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

2 injured in blast

2 injured in blast

BARA: Two persons were injured when an explosive device went off in Tirah valley in Khyber Agency on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said that unidentified persons had planted an improvised explosive device (IED) near the house of one Walayat Khan in Dars Jummat area in Akakhel, which exploded early in the day. As a result, two persons including Walayat Khan sustained serious injuries. The injured were taken to the local hospital.

Soon after the incident, the security forces and Khassadars cordoned off the area and launched search against the culprits but no arrest was made.

