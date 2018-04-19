Expansion work on checkpost launched

TANK: The expansion work on the Khargai Checkpost was launched in the Frontier Region (FR) of Tank here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Abdul Ghafoor Baig inaugurated the expansion work on the checkpost in a ceremony held here. FR Tank Political Agent Raja Fazal Khaliq, Brigadier Amir Abbas, other officials and elders of Baitni tribe were also present. Abdul Ghafoor Baig said the people should not view the search at the security checkposts as victimisation, adding these checkposts played an important role in the security and safety of the people.