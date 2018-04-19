Model Town killings: Warrants issued against DIG for not appearing in person

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for former DIG Rana Abdul Jabbar in the Model Town killings case and directed the authorities concerned to present him in person during the hearing today (Thursday).

Earlier on Friday last week, the ATC had indicted as many as 116 police officials, including Jabbar.

On the other hand, Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali on Wednesday constituted a three-member full bench to hear the petitions relating to 2014 Model Town incident, which will start proceedings today (Thursday).

The bench would be headed by Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan. The other two members of the bench are Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem.

Taking a suo motu on delay in dispensation of justice to the victims, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday last had asked the LHC to decide all petitions pertaining to the incident in two weeks.

The CJP had also directed the anti-terrorism court to conduct trial against accused persons on a daily basis.

The appeals have been filed by Idara Minhaj-ul-Quran/Pakistan Awami Tehreek against the trial court’s decision of not summoning ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders.