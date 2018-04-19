Thu April 19, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Weightlifting trophy goes to Wapda

LAHORE: Wapda won the National Men’s Weightlifting Championship trophy with 6 gold and 2 bronze medals at the Railway Stadium on Wednesday. Army secured runners-up trophy with 4 silver and 3 bronze medals. Railways with 1 gold 2 silver and 1 bronze medals ended third.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pakistan Railways and Senior Vice President Pakistan Weightlifting Federation Muhammad Javed Anwar Bobak was the guest at the prize distribution ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by Gold Coast Commonwealth Games weightlifting Bronze medalists.

Railways with the collaboration of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWLF) organized the event. Also present on the occasion were Zafar Ullah Kalhoor, Prof Dr Ebadat Yaar Khan, Dr. Aftab Iqbal Ch, Hafiz Salman Butt, Hafiz Imran Butt, Hamdan Nazir, Amjid Amin Butt, Rashad Mahmood Butt and Rashed Malik.

