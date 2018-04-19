Veterans Cricket final today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The final of the National Veterans Cricket Cup will be held on Thursday at Shah Faisal Ground. Okara Seniors will take on Wah Power in the final. Former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar will be the chief guest of the final. The match will start at 11 am and the prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4.30 pm.
