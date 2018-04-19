Thu April 19, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2018

Veterans Cricket final today

LAHORE: The final of the National Veterans Cricket Cup will be held on Thursday at Shah Faisal Ground. Okara Seniors will take on Wah Power in the final. Former Test cricketer Mudassar Nazar will be the chief guest of the final. The match will start at 11 am and the prize distribution ceremony will be held at 4.30 pm.

