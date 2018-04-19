Thu April 19, 2018
April 19, 2018

Model Town killings: Warrants for DIG for not appearing in person

By Our correspondent

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday issued arrest warrants for former DIG Rana Abdul Jabbar in the Model Town killings case and directed the authorities concerned to present him in person during the hearing today (Thursday). Earlier on Friday last week, the ATC had indicted as many as 116 police officials, including Jabbar.

