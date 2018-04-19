Paramedics to protest on Monday

Islamabad: A meeting of the All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation which held here decided to start protest drive in provincial capitals for their demands from April 23 to 28 and later in the federal capital.

The consultative meeting was attended by federation's chief patron Sirajuddin Burki, president Sharafutullah Yousufzai, secretary general M Arshad Khan, chairman Paramedics Association PIMS Rana Ahmad, president Muhammad Anas and general secretary Saeedullah Marwat.

The meeting resented delay in establishment of Paramedical (allied professionals) Council and calling professional paramedics as quacks. The meeting also demanded uniform service structure for paramedics and equal opportunities of further education for them. It was also decided to hold long march from press club to the Parliament House if demands are not accepted.