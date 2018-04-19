Sarwar for steps to enhance furniture export

LAHORE: Senator and former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said Pakistan furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars export annually if the government properly patronises it on priority for boosting export of Pakistani handmade furniture.

He expressed these views during his interaction with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq here Wednesday. Ch Muhammad Sarwar urged upon the government to establish greater liaison with this sector to fully understand the market conditions and requirements of the industry needs to protect, develop and promote. He said his interaction was imperative in order to observe how our industries can better be supported through government interventions. He said Pakistan loses a huge amount of foreign exchange to importation; this we can be reduced by encouraging our local industries to grow by patronising them.

He said he will raise voice for the support of furniture industry in Senate and will persuade his colleagues to make a comprehensive plan after consulting with stakeholders in furniture industry for giving a status of industry to furniture sector in Pakistan in order to enhance its production capacity along with innovative designs. He said he would also ask the authorities concerned to provide more visible support to furniture business in terms of simple and easily obtainable grants for exhibiting and travelling to trade shows and promoting Pak export as a success globally.

On this occasion, PFC Chief Mian Kashif said “We constantly have to bring in expatriates to run the latest machines being used in furniture production and in this regard, PFC has signed an agreement with Tevta to train woodworkers on modern scientific lines. PFC and Tevta will hire jointly international trainers to train and educate woodworkers. He said aside from the generic issues of infrastructure, lack of regular supply of electricity, transportation, not getting raw materials for production etc., the greatest challenge is in getting the skilled labour. “We recognise that there is a major gap in getting really skilled and qualified personnel for manufacturing.