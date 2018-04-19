PTI wanted political mileage over minor’s rape, death in Karachi: Sindh minister

KARACHI: The Sindh Home MInister Suhail Anwar Siyal visited Rabia's family and offered condolences. He also condemned the PTI for politicizing the issue and said they wanted to get political mileage over the issue of minor's rape and death.

Meanwhile, the alleged rapists Raheem and Fazal were presented before the court which handed the accused on police remand till 25 April.

Earlier, the father of the victim had told the media that the protesters wanted to set the arrested suspects on fire. He said he didn't know which party the accused belong to. At least one man was killed and several injured in Karachi on Tuesday when a riot broke out during protest at the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. One man died because of a gunshot, said DIG Aamir Farooqi. We are investigating whose bullet caused that death. The relatives of the girl and hundreds of residents were protesting over what they say has been police laxity in the case.