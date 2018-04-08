Punjab govt withdraws increase in wheat price

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday withdrew increase in the wheat price, paving the way for reduction in flour prices to previous levels.

Food Secretary Shaukat Ali has issued a notification, stating that Rs1,275 per maund price of wheat would continue till April 15, 2018. With reduction in price, now the 20kg flour bag will be available at Rs750 retail price.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association had increased the price of 20kg flour bag by Rs20, claiming that the Punjab Food Department raised the issue price of wheat from Rs1,275 per maund to Rs1,300. The decision was criticized by many as it was incomprehensible that at a time when fresh wheat had started arriving in the market, the flour price should have been reduced. Grains from Sindh were also available for the last couple of weeks, so the increase in flour price was illogical.