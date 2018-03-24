Report sought on glacial lake outburst flood

Islamabad: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt. General Omar Mahmood Hayat has directed the team of experts to submit a comprehensive report on Shimshal Valley Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) Risks covering all aspects including technical and financial details and recommendation for implementation be sent to NDMA at the earliest.

He sought this report while chairing the first meeting of the team of experts constitution by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to evaluate the situation at site.

The Khurdopin Glacier situated in Shimshal Valley of district Hunza has a history of surging, retreating and bursting with a cycle of 20 years. The bursting of the Glacier Lake in 1905 and 1964 had caused considerable damage to both public and private infrastructure downstream beyond Gilgit city.

The most recent surge was observed around 1998–99. After years of little movement, the glacier began a rapid advance in October 2016. As ice and sediment pushed into the river, a sizable lake pooled up in December 2017.