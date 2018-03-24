Sat March 24, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

Research on new topics stressed

Islamabad: International Islamic University (IIU) President Dr Ahmad Yousif Al-Draiweesh the university's Board of Advanced Studies and Research has issued directives to ensure that research is conducted on new and contemporary topics.

The directives in this respect were issued during a meeting of the BASR held on the IIU new campus. Vice President (HS&R) Prof. Dr. Aqdas Naveed Malik and Vice President (Academics) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Bashir Khan also attended the meeting. The board discussed and analysed synopses of theses of PhD students from the IIU Faculty of Social Sciences and Faculty of Shariah and Law.

