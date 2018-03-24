Sat March 24, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

S Asian Wushu commences

LAHORE: The 4th South Asian International Wushu Championship started here with a colorful opening ceremony at Nishter Park Sports Complex Gymnasium, Lahore.

Participating teams for this 4th South Asian International Wushu Championship are Afghanistan, Iran, Sri Lanka, Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites. All the teams took part in march past. Sri Lankan, Afghanistan and Iranian officials said that they are very happy to be here in Lahore. “Pakistanis are very kind people. We are very well served by the DC Lahore Sameer Ahmed and District Sports Officers staff. Pakistan is a safe country to play”.

