Sat March 24, 2018
World

AFP
March 24, 2018

Catalan leaders face ‘rebellion’ charge

BARCELONA: Spain’s Supreme Court said Friday 13 key Catalan separatists would be prosecuted for “rebellion” as Marta Rovira became the latest leading pro-independence figure to flee abroad to escape charges over the region’s breakaway bid. Among those charged are Catalonia’s sacked president Carles Puigdemont and his designated successor, Jordi Turull. If found guilty, they face up to 30 years in prison. Judge Pablo Llarena accused Puigdemont — currently in self-imposed exile in Belgium — of organising the independence referendum in October last year despite a ban from Madrid and “grave risk of violent incidents”.

