‘Tissue culture technology increases fruit production’

MULTAN: Chinese experts at the International Pak-Sino Horticulture conference highlighted ways to massively increasing the fruits production through tissue culture technology of tropical fruits and enhancing the vegetable production through grafting.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Friday organised the conference here to learn from Chinese experience to enhance fruits and vegetables production. Chinese scientist Bie Zhilong of Huchuwang Agriculture University presented a detailed presentation on enhancing vegetable production through grafting of vegetable plants. Chinese scientist Prof Wen Wu Guo said the fruits’ production could be enhanced through tissue culture technology of tropical fruits. He said plants growth might be increased by adopting this technology. This technology can produce seedless fruits and taste of fruits is better than fruits produced by normal process, he explained.

Chinese scientist Shuangzia Jin presented his presentation on genetic improvement in tomato, saying the plants develop a bacterium virus that is helpful in killing hazardous fungus in plants.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Ali said they were working in different fields in collaboration with China. The CPEC would open windows of opportunities and progress in the country. He said the prime objective of holding an international conference was to share experience with the Chinese scientists. He said problems being faced by the Pakistan’s horticulture sector, including viable solutions to the problems, were largely discussed in the conference. Senator Rana Mehmoodul Hassan and others also spoke on the occasion.