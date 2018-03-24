Extremism major threat to ideas of founding father: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday said there was complete absence of the rule of law in the country. “There is no rule of law in the country and the enemy also wants to thrust its agenda on Pakistan. But we will fight against such elements till the end,” he said this in a message on the Pakistan Day. “Extremism is a major threat to the ideas of the founding father,” he added. In a separate message, PPP Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari said the nation currently needed the spirit of 1940, which could steer the country out of crisis.