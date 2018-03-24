Online Customs clearance system installed at Torkham

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The government has installed online Customs clearance and registration system on Pak-Afghan border at Torkham.
A spokesman for Collectorate of Customs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hoped that irregularities in export and import would be controlled with the installation of this system. It will facilitate trade with Afghanistan and Central Asian countries.
