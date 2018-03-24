Bhagat Singh remembered

LAHORE: The 87th death anniversary of Bhagat Singh was observed Friday at Shadman, Lahore.

The participants in the ceremony paid tribute to the great freedom fighter. They said the event was not held at a large scale because of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is promoting the narrative of hatred and fundamentalism across the border.

The participants paid tribute to Bhagat Singh and said the peoples of the subcontinent would never forget the courage and sacrifice of the Sikh leader and his companions. Bhagat Singh raised his voice against imperialism and illegal occupation of the British regime. He will be remembered as a great freedom fighter and hero of this region.

We are creating space for peace in the region as we are observing this day as historic day and day of national hero but Modi is not ready to observe this day of those Muslim heroes who are buried in India.They demanded that all freedom fighters be declared national heroes and their days must be observed as national days. Samson Salamat, Tanzeela Imran, Sh Pervaiz, Bishop Shahid Meraj Fayyaz Alam and Sikh students also spoke on the occasion. Candle-lit vigil was also held to remember the legend.