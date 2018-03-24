Sat March 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PAF celebrates Pakistan Day

PAF celebrates Pakistan Day

LAHORE: The Pakistan Day was celebrated at all PAF bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervour. The day-long celebrations started with special prayers for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim world.

A guard mounting and wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Lahore. Air Commodore Syed Sabahat Hassan, Base Commander, Pakistan Air Force Base, Lahore, was the chief guest of the event. A smartly turned out contingent of the PAF took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers. The chief guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of the chief of the air staff, airmen and civilians of PAF.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar