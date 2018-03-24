PAF celebrates Pakistan Day

LAHORE: The Pakistan Day was celebrated at all PAF bases and installations with traditional zeal and fervour. The day-long celebrations started with special prayers for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and the Muslim world.

A guard mounting and wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Lahore. Air Commodore Syed Sabahat Hassan, Base Commander, Pakistan Air Force Base, Lahore, was the chief guest of the event. A smartly turned out contingent of the PAF took over guard duties from Satluj Rangers. The chief guest laid a floral wreath and offered Fateha at the grave of Allama Iqbal on behalf of the chief of the air staff, airmen and civilians of PAF.