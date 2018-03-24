Have left no stone unturned in handing over timely possession of projects: CEO Bahria Town

KARACHI: The CEO of Bahria Town Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik has said Bahria Town has always tried to complete their projects on time to ensure timely transfer of property to the customers. He said it is the only reason which has enabled Bahria Town to stand unique in expertise, innovation and honesty in the field of real estate, not only in Pakistan but the entire Asia.

Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik was addressing ceremony on Friday to hand over the possession of Bahria Sports City in the Bahria Town, Karachi which was accompanied by an entertainment show highlighted by a towering and colourful Bahria Dancing Fountain.

He said handing over possession of Bahria Sports City in March 2018 instead of the scheduled 2020 has made Bahria Town the most trusted real estate brand of every Pakistani in terms of honesty, timely completion and transfer of the project to the owners. Ahmad Ali Riaz Malik said the project is unique due to Rafi Cricket Stadium the biggest cricket stadium in Pakistan, in Bahria Sports City, having a capacity of over 50,000 spectators, is fast heading towards completion.

Later, the Bahria Town Karachi, in line with the Pakistan Day celebrations had organised a large entertainment show. The biggest attraction of the show was the Bahria Dancing Fountain whose colourful lights and the fountain swinging to the tune of national songs mesmerised the guests. The splashing fountain reached a towering height of 180 feet to the amazement of the guests. Besides, they were entertained with local and international dishes and light music. A large number of citizens, including famous personalities,residents and people from different walks of life attended the event.

The participants said that they were delighted with the show. Hamna, 17, who had come to watch the Dancing Fountain Show in Bahria Town from Clifton, said she was there with her family and they all thoroughly enjoyed the show. She said the national songs played during the Dancing Fountain Show gave a new dimension to the programme by instilling patriotism, for which she was greatly thankful to the Bahria Town.