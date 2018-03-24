Health authorities complete preparations for PSL final

An 8-bed medical station stocked with all necessary medicines, medical supplies and equipment has been made functional at the National Stadium, while temporary clinics have also been set up at the hotels where Pakistan Super League (PSL) players are staying.

Health officials told The News on Friday that all major public and private hospitals as well as blood banks have been put on high alert for the final match of the PSL being held in the city on Sunday, supplies have been stockpiled and leaves of doctors, paramedics and nursing staff have been cancelled.

“Our field hospital [in the National Stadium] is equipped with everything that a major tertiary-care hospital needs to function and in case of any emergency, it can provide the best ever healthcare services,” Dr Arif Niaz, the additional medical superintendent of the Civil Hospital Karachi, said.

Moreover, doctors and paramedics of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre have also been put on high alert with JPMC working as the focal point of dealing with any eventuality in the city, said JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali.

“Our doctors and consultants would also be deployed inside the National Stadium where state-of-the art ambulances have been arranged for the transportation of patients to the hospital,” she added.

The administrations of the Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital, which are the closest healthcare facilities to the stadium, are also on high alert and their managements said they were ready to deal with any situation if it arises.

The PSL final will be played between the Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United today. Earlier this week, a traffic diversion plan was issued by the authorities to ensure a hassle-free flow of traffic in the city on the day.