Moot mulls Pak-Afghan trade boost

KARACHI: Pakistan Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has organised a roundtable meeting on stakeholders’ perspective for reinforcing connectivity between the two countries, a statement said on Friday.

Under the manifesto of “Segregating Economic Aspirations from Political and Security Imperatives”, the meeting was held on February 26, 2018 in Islamabad.

Given the current confidence level and business stagnancy between Pakistan and Afghanistan, it was vitally important to re-establish confidence building measures, most importantly to bring the stakeholders at one platform for facilitating the process of comprehensive table talks.

In this context, the chamber organised “Af-Pak Economic Connectivity Meeting”, which led to a significant requirement of further engaging all relevant stakeholders in identifying broader transit, and trade related issues along with preparing a draft of proposals for resolving the same.