RLCA, Quetta topple their rivals

KARACHI: Rashid Latif Cricket Academy (RLCA) and Quetta registered victories over their respective rivals in the latest Southern Zone matches of the 19th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2017-18. According to the information made available by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) on Monday, RLCA overwhelmed Haseen Habib by 93 runs here at the Naya Nazimabad Ground while Quetta overpowered Fact Data Engineering by three wickets here at the TMC Ground.

Afsar Nawaz, declared Man of the Match, stroked a whirlwind unbeaten 83 off 46 balls with the help of four sixes and seven fours to raise the RLCA total to 253 for four in the allotted 25 overs. Chasing a big total of 254, Haseen Habib couldn’t recover after losing wickets upfront to be bowled out for 160 in 22.3 overs. In the other game, Quetta restricted Fact Date Engineering to 168 for six in 25 overs. Nasim Khan’s 65 off 53 balls, which earned him Man of the Match award, allowed Quetta to retain their grip on the match.