COAS inaugurates uplift schemes in Balochistan

AWARAN: On the second day of his visit to Balochistan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Awaran and inaugurated work for Turbat-Bulaeda Road and performed broundbreaking for construction of Cadet College, Awaran (CCA) at Jhao, said a press release issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations on Monday.

On arrival at Jhao, the COAS was given detailed briefing by General Officer Commanding Major General Zaki Manj on recent security measures as well as support to the government on socio-economic projects. Cadet College, Awaran initially will be for 800 cadets with plans to enhance its capacity subsequently.

The CCA would have hostel facilities for 300 cadets and faculty and will be constructed by Pakistan Army engineers.

The project will be completed in quick time-frame of two years for its planned initial capacity. At Jhao, the COAS also interacted with local elders and troops in the area.

Speaking on the occasions, he appreciated the progress through joint working by security forces and the civil administration. He said that harming Pakistan in anyway is enemy’s misconception. He said that continuity of effort with national commitment was the way forward to bring about the desired development and stability in the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo accompanied the COAS throughout the visit and discussed various coordination aspects to successfully carry on the execution of Khushal Balochistan programme. Commander Southern Command Lieutenant General Asim Salim Bajwa and other civil and military officials were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the COAS while speaking at the closing ceremony of the three-day Makran Festival 2018 at Kech Stadium, Turbat said that the provision of civic facilities and peaceful environment in less developed areas of Balochistan is a dream coming true. A large number of local residents attended the ceremony. The COAS, who is on a two-day visit to Balochistan stayed for night at Turbat.

The army chief said that the people of Balochistan and Turbat had the rights for provision of similar facilities as in rest of Pakistan. He said Khushal Balochistan programme was aimed at fulfillment of this right. He said presence of such a large gathering at this festival was testimony of the fact that Balochistan was moving towards peace and prosperity, which was future of Pakistan’s progress as well. At the end of the ceremony fireworks were also held which added colour to the festive mood of the spectators.

Earlier, in the evening, the COAS interacted with local elders of Turbat at Frontier Corps Headquarters.