Three held for killing Chinese woman, looting foreigners

Islamabad: Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested three persons allegedly involved in killing a Chinese woman during dacoity at her house and also looting foreigners, said Inspector General of Police Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri here on Monday.

Addressing a press conference also attended by Security Officer at Chinese Embassy Peng Yunfei and people from Chinese community, AIG Farrukh Rasheed, SSP Islamabad Najeeb Ur Rehman Bugvi, SP Investigation Zubair Ahmad Shaikh, SP Saddar Muhammad Amir Niazi, the IGP said that unidentified persons barged into the house of a Chinese woman on December 29, 2017 residing in the Ramana police area. They took away cash and other valuables from the house and killed her on offering resistance to them. Ramana police station registered the case (no. 364) under section 302/379, he said adding that case was transferred to CIA police and a team was constituted under supervision of SP (Investigation) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh to trace the killers. This team included DSP CIA Muhammad Ashraf Shah, ASI Suleman Shah, constables Waseem Iqbal, Fahad Ameen, Ali Asghar and Shehzad.

This police team, the IGP said, scrutinised the criminal record, started investigation into the issue on technical grounds and succeeded to arrest three persons involved in this crime. They have been identified as Syed Tehseen s/o Syed Gul Hussain Shah, Syed Zulqarnain s/o Syed Kamal Hussain Shah and Khurram Ibrahim s/o Ibrahim Satti.

He said that police team recovered two pistols, a steel hammer, an iron rod, veils, cash Rs160,000, two laptops and one mobile phone from them. During the preliminary investigation, Temuri said these criminals confessed to kill Chinese woman and looting foreigners including Chinese national in sectors F-8, F-10, G-10, G-9 and G-11. They used to observe Chinese people during their shopping activities in market, chase and mark their houses and plan to loot them.

Further investigation is underway from them. One of the accomplices of these nabbed persons is yet absconding. The ring leader of this gang Syed Tehseen had visited Germany in 2014 and stayed there illegally. He returned to the country after not getting visa from there and started criminal activities on his return.

Security Officer Chinese Embassy Peng Yunfei appreciated the performance and hard work of Islamabad police in tracing this murder. He also lauded the steps taken by Islamabad police to ensure protection to the Chinese people residing in Islamabad.

IGP Islamabad Sultan Azam Temuri has appreciated this performance and announced cash prizes and c commendation certificates for members of police team. He said that effective steps have been taken to ensure protection to the foreigners residing in Islamabad and their security would be made more effective.