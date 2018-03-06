First woman hotelier wants promotion of tourism in Pakistan

LAHORE: Tehreem Saigol, the courageous woman, who raised voice for woman empowerment and loves Pakistan from the core of her heart and soul, believes that Pakistan is soon going to get back its lost glory in the eyes of the world.

“I took up the challenging task of being the first ever hotelier in the country. I believe in Pakistan and take my beloved country everywhere I go since I am an unannounced ambassador of my beautiful country, which has so much to offer to the world and yet to be seen by its own population but, unfortunately, the mesmerising cultural and tourist attractions of this greatest gift of God to us has not been shown to the world, in the way it really deserves”.

These are the heartfelt sentiments of Tehreem Saigol, the first woman hotelier in Pakistan, introducing a new kind of hospitality concept. Tehreem is an ardent advocate of the promotion of local, as well as international tourism in this magnificent country of her birth.

Talking to The News, Tehreem disclosed that she was the first Pakistani to be enrolled and educated at the Royal College in England and lived a long time there, but she never forgot Pakistan and promoted it wherever she went. For choosing the tourism and hotel industry, she maintained that “I got obsessed with the idea of bringing the true face of Pakistan to the world; therefore, I plunged myself in the hotel industry with a passion, because, she added, you can never do justice to your passion and your objectives without passion”. She maintained that she was so possessive about Pakistan that she would talk for hours and hours to the foreigners in every European and other country she would visit. She revealed that she has travelled throughout the length and breath of Pakistan’s Northern Areas and was mesmerised by its breath-taking unspoiled beauty. Every part of this magnificent country has many cultural and tourist landmarks. It is brimming with centuries old cultural assets on one hand and with matchless natural beauty on the other. Before plunging herself into one of the most competitive industry in this country, she combed the best tourist place in Pakistan, particularly up north. The day she landed on this soil, she embarked on a journey of serenity and joy right from the planes of Punjab to the snow-capped peaks. She argued that initially, there is no need for huge investments and mega infrastructures to make the best out of these natural treasures Pakistan holds but dedicated and sincere efforts with an effective planning is required to make out best of our tourism industry. She pointed out that the Western media has been blowing things out of proportions when it comes down to Pakistan-related incidents. Tragedies and terrorism is everywhere in the world in one form or the other and so are the dangers. She maintained that millions of Pakistanis go around the country all around the year for various purposes safely, so why can’t we encourage them for domestic tourism?

Tehreem Saigol is a strong believer in the rehabilitation of the glory of Pakistan. ”I have absolutely no doubt about a very bright future for Pakistan in a very short time because, Pakistan is one of the most greatest countries in this world in every aspect and it’s bound to bounce-back on its feet”, she concluded with a positive note.