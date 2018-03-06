RLCA, Quetta cruise to wins in Seniors Cup

KARACHI: Rashid Latif Cricket Academy (RLCA) and Quetta registered victories in their Southern Zone matches of the 19th National Seniors Cup Cricket Tournament 2017-18.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) on Monday, RLCA overwhelmed Haseen Habib by 93 runs here at the Naya Nazimabad Ground while Quetta overpowered Fact Data Engineering by three wickets here at the TMC Ground.

Afsar Nawaz, declared Man of the Match, struck a whirlwind, unbeaten 83 off 46 balls with the help of four sixes and seven fours to raise the RLCA’s total to 253 for four in the allotted 25 overs after openers Muhammad Ramzan (57 off 38 balls) and Aziz-ur-Rahman (42 off 27 balls) had got them off to a flying start.

Chasing a big total, Haseen Habib couldn’t recover and were bundled out for 160 in 22.3 overs. Asim Jah (2-16), Abdul Qadir (2-23) and Muhammad Naveed (2-33) shared the bowling honours for RLCA.

Quetta restricted Fact Date Engineering to 168 for six in 25 overs despite Qamaraudduja’s unbeaten 66 off 57 balls, with opening bowlers Dawood Khan (3-30) and Muhammad Faisal (2-38) doing the damage.

Nasim Khan’s 65 off 53 balls allowed Quetta to retain their grip on the match. Medium-pacer Muhammad Javed’s haul of three wickets put them under pressure, but they reached the target in the final over with three wickets in hand.