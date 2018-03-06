TPL invests in financial services

KARACHI: TPL e-ventures has invested in financial services startup KarloCompare, which will help Pakistani consumers looking to apply for a credit card, loan or buy an insurance policy by getting the required information before they make their decision, a statement said on Monday.

The startup supports the financial services industry by introducing new customers to insurance companies and banks, helps them in lowering their respective marginal cost of acquisition, and creating transparency in their respective ROI on digital spends, it added.

The investment will offer KarloCompare an opportunity to build and scale the next generation of digital financial products.

“TPL e-Ventures looks to support the startup ecosystem in Pakistan through targeted investments in high growth or high potential / disruptive technologies and ventures, said Ali Samir, CEO of TPL e-Ventures.