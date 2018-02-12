Asma stood for truth against all odds: PBA

KARACHI: The late Asma Jehangir was one of the most fearless, forthright, vocal voices in support of an independent judiciary, rule of law and democracy in Pakistan, says a press release issued by the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

The PBA said Ms Asma always remained steadfast in unfolding the truth against all odds. She fought relentlessly for civil liberties especially securing the rights of women, children and the downtrodden. She strongly believed in independence of media and responsible journalism.

The PBA is honoured that the last case that she argued in the Supreme Court on Friday was to represent and protect the entire electronic media industry of Pakistan. In losing Ms Asma, Pakistan has lost its most courageous voice. She has left behind today a scary silence, a void that will not be easily filled, the PBA added.