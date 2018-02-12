Mon February 12, 2018
AFP
February 12, 2018

Krueger leads Norwegian sweep in men’s skiathlon

PYEONGCHANG: Simen Hegstad Krueger led a Norwegian podium sweep as he took gold in the men’s skiathlon at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Krueger, 24, timed 1hr 16min 20sec, finishing 8.0sec ahead of Martin Johnsrud Sundby, who beat Hans Christer Holund in a hard-fought battle for second place. Krueger’s triumph came on his Olympic debut, while Sundby has Games medals from 2010 and 2014 but was kept waiting for his first gold.

