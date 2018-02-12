Fawad, Danish star as Karachi clinch One-day Cricket trophy

ISLAMABAD: Experienced campaigner Fawad Alam (149) and Danish Aziz (84 not out) ran down a huge winning target to give Karachi Whites sensational victory against Islamabad and with it the National Inter-regional One-day crown at the Pindi Stadium Sunday.

In a final that went down to the last over, Islamabad stayed favourite till the time Fawad and Danish snatched the initiative midway Karachis innings to reach 348 runs winning target. Both put on 192 run for the match-winning fifth wicket to give Karachi Whites a rare delight. It was all going Islamabad way when Faisal Iqbal (4) lost his wicket to leave his team struggling at 149 for 4 in 26 overs.

Fawad and Danish then took over to give Karachi Whites strength and then the ultimate glory. Fawad was seen making a match out of nowhere with some calculated approach. He first took good measure of bowling and when he had focused his eyes, he started playing aggressive cricket. Fawad smashed 18 boundaries during his 130-ball stay at the wicket. When he departed in 49th over, Karachi Whites already had one hand on the trophy.

Danish on the other hand played aggressive cricket smashing six sixes and four boundaries during his 65-ball attacking knock. Islamabad fielders including skipper Shan Masood and Faizan Riaz helped the two dropping catchable chances at either side of the boundary. Islamabad bowling also lacked purpose with the likes of Shahzad Azam Rana (1-80) and Ahmad Bashir (1-76) proving too expensive and reckless.

Raza Hasan (1-49) who got rid of Khuram Manzoor (7) early was impressive of Islamabad bowlers. Earlier, Babar Azam (105) scored his second successive century to see Islamabad raising a huge 347 for 4 while opting to bat first on a placid pitch. Shahid Yousaf (96 not out) of just 76 deliveries also enjoyed batting on a day when nothing was going in favour of bowlers. Consistent Shan Masood (51) got off to breezy start but fell to part timer Asad Shafiq (1-29).

Babar century was studded with eight boundaries and two sixes while Shahid who used long handle near the end smashed nine fours and two sixes during his unbeaten knock. Islamabad batsmen were seen batting without purpose during 34 to 38th over where they only managed 26 runs which ultimately proved crucial.

Though Karachis Anwar Ali (0-59) went wicket less, looked impressive as he was seen keeping the batsmen in check most of the time. Score: Islamabad 349 for 4 (Babar Azam 105, Shahid Yousaf 96 not out, Shan Masood 51, Abid Ali 37, Asad Shafiq 1-29, Danish Aziz 1-31) Karachi Whites 349 for 5 in 49.3 overs ( Fawad Alam 149, Danish Aziz 84, Akbarur Rehman 41, Raza Hasan 1-49, Noman Ali 1-61).