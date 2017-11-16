CM hails commitment of SNGPL officials

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak hosted a meeting-cum-dinner for the top management of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and appreciated the commitment of the officials.

An official handout said that Secretary Petroleum, Director General Gas, Managing Director SNGPL and General Manager SNGPL were invited to the dinner.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr Imran Khattak and Minister for Excise and Taxation Mian Jamsheduddin were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pervez Khattak lauded the efforts and hard work of the management of the SNGPL in the implementation and execution of gas projects in KP. The chief minister said that it was for the first time that SNGPL had provided gas to far-flung areas in the province. He was told that SNGPL had completed the supply of natural gas to various small villages in Mardan and Hangu at a cost of around Rs510 million.