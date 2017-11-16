Sherpao seeks increase in number of PA seats

SWABI: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chief, Aftab Sherpao, on Wednesday demanded an increase in the number of the provincial assembly seats in proportion to increase in population. He was addressing a public meeting here.

On the occasion, some prominent political figures, including Fida Muhammad, announced joining the QWP. Aftab Sherpao said increasing the number of seats of the provincial assembly would enhance the representation of people. “It would help redress the grievances of people,” he stressed. “It is the constitutional right of the people and the seats of the provincial assembly should be increased as per the proposed increase in the National Assembly,” he added. Aftab Sherpao rejected the demand for early election and said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was seeking early polls but his demand was impractical and childish.