Moyes targets tighter defence to ease West Ham woes

LONDON: West Ham United would be “stupid” not to plug holes in their defence as they bid to start their season afresh following the departure of Slaven Bilic, new manager David Moyes has said.

The Hammers, who fired the Croat and replaced him with Moyes last week, have conceded 23 goals in 11 games, giving them the worst defensive record in the league.

Ahead of his first game in charge at Watford on Sunday, the Scot suggested that although he would not curb West Ham’s attacking instincts, his priority was to get his players to work harder for each other and the team.

“We would be stupid if we didn’t look back,” the Scot told the club’s website (www.whufc.com).“We’ve looked at the goals we’ve conceded and we have got the worst defensive record in the league. We’ve got to try and find a way of stopping that.”