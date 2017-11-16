FDE to get mobile bus library today

Islamabad: The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will hand over a mobile bus library set up inside a bus for the students of Islamabad's government schools to the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) today (Thursday).

The event will be held at the Islamabad Model School, F-7/1, with Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry attending it as the chief guest. FDE director general Hasnat Qureshi and USAID representatives will also in attendance. The CADD oversees the city’s government schools and colleges through the FDE. The mobile bus library will move among schools to the benefit of students.

According to the USAID, the library will issue books to students and hold story-telling sessions. The initiative will help address the challenge of bringing diversified, quality and attention grabbing reading material to the students of elementary grades. The USAID said the mobile bus library will provide readers with the opportunity to learn about different cultures, people and places and thus, empowering them with diversified knowledge.