Awareness campaign on climate change

LAHORE :Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) organised an awareness campaign on climate change here on Wednesday.

Officials said the session was conducted at Government Home Economics College, Lahore, where a brief seminar was held in which students and faculty members were briefed about climate change and its consequences.

Senior Manager Operations (Tech) Adeel Pervaiz briefed the audience on causes and prevention against smog, importance of cleanliness, impacts of burning solid waste and role of citizens in keeping Lahore clean parallel to LWMC mandate.

Interactive session was also conducted among the students in which students of the college participated actively and acknowledged the role on LWMC in Lahore. The session was followed by an awareness walk and tree plantation within the college premises.

Vice-Principal of the college Durdana Qaiser appreciated the initiative taken by LWMC in reaching out educational institutes to sensitise students on the importance of climate change and cleanliness. Moreover, she also thanked LWMC in maintaining cleanliness in Lahore and taking new steps in the field of solid waste management.

In addition to this, speakers namely Kashf Shah, Nabeela Rafique and Komal Ahmed focused on the importance of sustainable development goals and cleanliness.

PHP: SSP Patrolling Lahore Region Babar Bakht Quraishi has given away cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the officials of Patrolling Post Bhoe Asal for arresting a proclaimed offender who was wanted in 17 different cases.

Punjab Highway Patrol team led by Zafar Iqbal ASI stopped a motorcycle during patrolling. On checking they recovered a pistol, 16 bullets and a bike from bike-rider's possession. After investigation, it came on the surface that the bike was snatched from Thana Ahmad Abad Narowal in September 2015. The arrested criminal was identified as Nabi Ahmad, son of Fazal Deen. underage driving: A delegation called on Lahore CTO Wednesday.

The CTO informed the delegation about the performance of City Traffic Police, service structure of traffic wardens, ticketing through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, digital ticketing system, Rasta App and traffic monitoring room. He told that they had launched 'Child Reform Programme' to discourage the underage drivers.